Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:PUR opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £254.81 million and a PE ratio of -13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

