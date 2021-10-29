Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$117.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.00.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

