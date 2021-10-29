Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$117.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.00.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

