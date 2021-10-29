AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 678,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.51.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.