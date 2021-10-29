AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 678,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.51.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 476,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

