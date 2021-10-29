FY2021 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for SLM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.