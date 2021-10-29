FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after buying an additional 696,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after buying an additional 272,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.