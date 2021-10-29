Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $26.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.25.

ABG opened at $196.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.