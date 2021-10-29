Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 408,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,290,743 shares.The stock last traded at $97.17 and had previously closed at $98.83.

The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

