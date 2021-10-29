Bushveld Minerals’ (BMN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 170.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Bushveld Minerals stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.66. The company has a market cap of £119.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. Bushveld Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

