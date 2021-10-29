The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €136.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €121.10 ($142.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.32. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.