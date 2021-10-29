Seaport Res Ptn Comments on BankUnited, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.81.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.29 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

