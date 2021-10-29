El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.47 Million

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $119.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.71 million and the lowest is $116.69 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $462.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $482.49 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 28.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $541.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.