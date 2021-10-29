VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VSE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VSE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VSE by 9.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.42 million, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

