Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Increases By 415,600.0%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,700 shares, an increase of 415,600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Alfa stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

