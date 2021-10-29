Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Increases By 415,600.0%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,700 shares, an increase of 415,600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Alfa stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.
Alfa Company Profile
