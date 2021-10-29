WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares to Reverse Split on Saturday, November 6th

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) are going to reverse split on the morning of Saturday, November 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Saturday, November 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that WidePoint will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 210.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

