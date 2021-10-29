WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares to Reverse Split on Saturday, November 6th

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) are going to reverse split on the morning of Saturday, November 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Saturday, November 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of WYY stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $15.89.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that WidePoint will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
