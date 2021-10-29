Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ImmunoGen Call Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,883 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,287% compared to the average volume of 857 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

