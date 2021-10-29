Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$30.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.75.

TSE MFC opened at C$24.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.08.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$25.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 22.1700011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$322,455.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$228,039.22. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

