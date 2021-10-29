Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BiomX (PHGE)

BiomX (NYSEMKT: PHGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2021 – BiomX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

10/20/2021 – BiomX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

10/19/2021 – BiomX had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – BiomX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – BiomX had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – BiomX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

PHGE stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

