Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Head to Head Analysis

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Telstra alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telstra and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 2 2 0 2.50 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telstra currently has a consensus price target of $13.82, indicating a potential downside of 6.81%. Given Telstra’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telstra is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telstra and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $16.60 billion 2.13 $1.39 billion $0.60 24.72 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Telstra has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, suggesting that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telstra beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia. The Telstra Enterprise segment sells and contracts management for medium to large businesses, and government customers globally. The Networks and IT segment is responsible for the overall planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions. The Telstra InfraCo segment provides a range of telecommunication products and services delivered over Telstra networks and associated support systems to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers. The All Other segments include certain items of income and expense relating to multiple reportable segment

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.