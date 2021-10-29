Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

