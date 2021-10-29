Piper Sandler Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

