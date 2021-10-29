Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

Playtika stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 74,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,447,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Playtika by 1,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

