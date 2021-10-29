Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.53% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.60.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$102.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.67. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$114.37.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 13.8399995 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

