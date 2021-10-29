Centene Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.20. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.