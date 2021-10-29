FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

