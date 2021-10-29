Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.30 Million

Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $67.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,139,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,692,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.