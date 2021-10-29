Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPK. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

GPK stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.