FY2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Increased by Analyst

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

