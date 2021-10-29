KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $490.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $389.00 and last traded at $363.02, with a volume of 18461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.57.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.63.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,927,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average is $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

