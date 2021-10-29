Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €150.00 by Barclays

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €151.13 ($177.79).

EPA ML opened at €135.30 ($159.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €132.20. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

