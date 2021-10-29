J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 299.60 ($3.91) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 275.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.