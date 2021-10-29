Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSJ. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Fisher and Sons currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

LON FSJ opened at GBX 396 ($5.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. James Fisher and Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £199.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 892.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 941.43.

In other James Fisher and Sons news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

