Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) in a report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on the stock.

LOK opened at GBX 824 ($10.77) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £244.67 million and a P/E ratio of 67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 787.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.15. Lok’nStore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 502.50 ($6.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 858 ($11.21).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

