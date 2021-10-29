John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.60, but opened at $137.00. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $141.34, with a volume of 1,109 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

