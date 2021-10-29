Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 81,806.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

