EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.15, but opened at $46.26. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. EVERTEC shares last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 619 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

