Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.84, but opened at $47.85. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 14,593 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

