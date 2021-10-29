Reviewing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HealthEquity and Paltalk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.51 $8.83 million $1.22 54.10 Paltalk $12.83 million 4.30 $1.37 million N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90% Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HealthEquity and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 3 7 1 2.82 Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $85.70, suggesting a potential upside of 29.85%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Paltalk.

Risk and Volatility

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Paltalk on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

