BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as high as $77.05 and last traded at $76.03. 37,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,129,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

