Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Summit Materials stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after buying an additional 1,281,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

