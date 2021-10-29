Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
Summit Materials stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after buying an additional 1,281,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
