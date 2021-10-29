Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Edap Tms stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a P/E ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 1.72. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

