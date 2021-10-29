Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRES. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,136.88 ($14.85).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 872.80 ($11.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 817.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,476.16. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

