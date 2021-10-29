Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “
GFED stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.
