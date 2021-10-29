Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

GFED stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

