$4.19 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post $4.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 million and the lowest is $3.51 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $18.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDN stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

