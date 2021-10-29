The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

TTD opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

