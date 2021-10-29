The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.76.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
TTD opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
