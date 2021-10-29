Cormark Comments on Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

