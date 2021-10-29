PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

