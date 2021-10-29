Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Update

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellect Biotechnology alerts:

APOP opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. Cellect Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $35.52.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.