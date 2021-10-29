FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

NYSE:WM opened at $157.50 on Thursday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Waste Management by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

