Brokers Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FISV. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 128,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

