Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

CPE stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $61.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

